Holladay Properties sold an 11,700-square-foot Northwest Health primary care and urgent care facility in LaPorte.

The recently constructed medical office is located at 401 Newporte Blvd. on the shores of Clear Lake. Northwest Health will continue to operate the medical office, which is home to primary care physicians' offices and immediate care services.

The Northwest Health building anchors NewPorte Landing, a mixed-use development integrated with nearby lakes and greenways. It's surrounded by 80 dedicated parking spaces, retail, hotels and multifamily housing.

South Bend-based developer Holladay Properties, one of the largest medical office and property management firms in the country, built the medical building. It has long-standing relations with both LaPorte and Northwest Health.

It's built Northwest Health three medical office buildings over the past year and is now building a fourth in Valparaiso that's slated to come online later in 2023.

“We are honored to have long-term, fruitful relationships with both the buyer and Northwest Health, and it’s been exciting to bring the two parties together once again in a mutually beneficial way,” Holladay Properties Healthcare Broker Brian Wilcox. “We look forward to working with both parties to help facilitate their healthcare real estate needs for many years to come.”

