Holladay Properties plans to develop a 32-acre site in Burns Harbor, bringing more businesses and housing to the town of 1,400 residents on the Lake Michigan shore in Porter County.
The Town of Burns Harbor Redevelopment Commission acquired 28 acres from the Duneland School Corp. next to the site of the former Westport Community Center along Ind. 149 and Haglund Road. The RDC and South Bend-based Holladay Properties will team up to develop the site with private investment.
“Westport connects Burns Harbor’s past to its future," Burns Harbor Redevelopment Commission President Eric Hull said. "This site is where the founders incorporated the town in 1969 and where generations of residents and visitors continue to socially gather. The town envisions a vibrant center where people can experience a Duneland community that is a harmonious blend of residential, commercial and industrial uses next to the Indiana Dunes National Park. Holladay Properties is a proven leader in working with communities to bring a bold vision to reality. We look forward to getting started on the master development of this site.”
Holladay Properties has done many high-profile projects throughout the Region, including the AmeriPlex at the Port business park in Portage, AmeriPlex at the Crossroads in Merrillville, the Haskell Building in Michigan City and the Promenade at Founders Square in downtown Portage.
"We will assure that this is not a planning process but a pathway to development that grows tax base, creates jobs and improves quality of life,” Holladay Properties Partner and Vice President Mike Micka said.
Town officials hope the project will spur more growth.
“One of the RDC’s goals is to develop a sense of place and pride for residents, visitors and businesses," Redevelopment Commission member Toni Biancardi said. "We want to enhance our town identity and gain recognition as a development partner and project collaborator within the Region. Our partnership with Holladay Properties will result in elevating Burns Harbor, not only as a great place to live but as a tourist destination, now and into the future.”