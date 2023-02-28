Hollywood comedy star Kevin Hart will perform at Hard Rock Casino in Gary.

The comedian will perform at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s Hard Rock Live venue at 5400 West 29th Ave. on Saturday, June 10. Doors open at 7 p.m.

He's a beloved star known for his comedic roles in many movies like "Central Intelligence," "Get Hard," "The Wedding Ringer," "Jumanji," "Jumanji: The Next Level," "Ride Along," "Me Time" and "Night School."

"Emmy- and Grammy-nominated Kevin Hart was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where he launched his career as a comedian during an amateur night at a local comedy club," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Over the years Hart has become Hollywood’s box office powerhouse, opening eleven films at number one at the box office and grossing more than in $4.23 billion global revenue."

He's visiting as part of his Reality Check comedy tour, which Billboard named the No. 1 comedy tour of 2022. It also earned him the People's Choice Award for Comedy Act of 2022.

He's written two New York Times Best Selling books and was nominated for an Audie Award for a best original audiobook for his first Audible original "The Decision." His business ventures include the upscale tequila brand Gran Coramino and the plant-based quick-serve restaurant Hart House.

'Hart has also become a successful Entrepreneur; he is Chairman of Hartbeat; a global, multi-platform media company creating entertainment at the intersection of comedy and culture with a mission to keep the world laughing together," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "The next-generation media company unites Hartbeat Productions’ best-in-class TV and film production capabilities with Laugh Out Loud’s expansive distribution network, along with its marketing, sales, experiential, branded content, digital and social capabilities."

His show in Gary will be phone-free with smartphones banned from the performance space and secured in Yondr pouches that will stay sealed until the end. Anyone caught on their phone during the show will be kicked out of the venue.

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.