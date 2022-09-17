Hollywood medium Tyler Henry coming to Hard Rock Live

Hollywood medium Tyler Henry, the star of the Netflix series "Life After Death with Tyler Henry," will perform at the Hard Rock Live Venue in Gary.

Henry, who also starred in E! Entertainment’s show "Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry," will perform on Nov. 17 in the venue at 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary. Doors open at 7 p.m.

"During his life-changing live show - An Evening of Hope and Healing - Tyler explains how he communicates with the other side, gives live audience readings, and answers audience questions," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Tyler’s incredibly accurate, personal live readings of audience members often bring everyone to tears, giving them proof, hope and understanding that, 'Our loved ones never really leave us.'"

He's written two best-selling books, "Between Two Worlds – Lessons From The Other Side" and "Here and Hereafter." In his live shows, he seeks to give people closure and comfort.

"Tyler Henry was born with a unique gift that enables him to help countless people acquire closure, comfort and proof that consciousness transcends physical death," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "As an evidential-based medium, his ability to provide detail-oriented specifics has quickly captured the attention of millions, even turning the most ardent skeptics into believers."

Tickets start at $59.50 for the 21-and-up fully seated show.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.