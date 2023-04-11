Home Instead recently marked its 20th anniversary of helping seniors stay in their homes across Northwest Indiana.

Owner Sandi Haywood opened the local franchise of a nation chain that provides in-home care to seniors.

"We have care professionals that provide supportive care to seniors," she said. "We provide nonmedical care to assist seniors to safely and independently stay in their own homes."

Home Instead supplements family caregivers by assuring seniors are safe and supervised. It provides a wide range of services such as transportation, companionship, dementia care and hospital care.

"Our tagline is 'to us, it's personal,'" Haywood said.

Home Instead was founded in Omaha, Nebraska in the 1990s. It's since expanded to more than 1,000 locations worldwide.

It has offices in LaPorte, Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, Kokomo and Illinois.

"We provide services that give our clients and families peace of mind, knowing we will be there," she said. "Our own loved ones receive care from Home Instead. Our care professionals treat their families with dignity and respect. They are amazing. We give them training and do background checks to give our families peace of mind as well."

Home Instead was still a startup when Haywood bought the franchise for Lake and Porter counties 20 years ago.

"I'm a caregiver in my heart," she said. "I spent a lot of time with my grandparents. I loved listening to their stories. They were a joy to hear. I'm passionate about giving back to seniors. I've always felt at home with them."

Most seniors prefer to stay in their own homes but often need help to do so, she said.

"Their sons and daughters can know they're in good hands," Haywood said. "We make meals with them and help them with crafts and hobbies. People want to stay in their homes so spouses can stay together. They want to stay with their pet or where they raised their children or lived most of their life. We can help with that. That's what brings me joy."

Home Instead Merrillville's office serves a wide-ranging area, including Dyer, Munster, Hammond, Chesterton and Valparaiso. It goes as far south as DeMotte. It sends its care professionals over to home ranging from a few times a week to 24/7.

"There are so many seniors and families who need our help," she said. "We make sure we have the right people on our team. We have very high standards. We have big hearts."

Demand has been strong with the baby boomer generation aging.

"The need is always growing and the needs are always changing," Haywood said.

For more information, visit www.homeinstead.com/location/501 or find Home Instead Merrillville on Facebook or Instagram.