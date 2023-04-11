Home prices continued to climb in Northwest Indiana in February even as sales of existing homes fell as a result of tight inventory and high interest rates.

A total of 561 existing homes were sold in February, the most recent month for which data is available in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper, Pulaski and Starke counties, according to the Northwest Indiana Realtors Association, which was previously known as the Greater Northwest Indiana Association or Realtors. That's down 18.8% as compared to 691 home sales in February 2022.

The median sale price rose to $225,000 in February, up 2.3% from $220,000 at the same time in 2022. Sellers received 94.8% of the asking price on average, down 1.8% from 96.5% at the same time in 2022.

New listings rose by 0.5% to 790, up from 786 in February of 2022, according to NIRA.

The inventory of homes for sale in February grew 59.8%, to 1,133, in February, up from 709 the previous year but still well below historical levels. Northwest Indiana had 1.3 months' worth of inventory on the market, up 85.7% from 0.7 months during the same time the previous year.

For the year through February, sales are down 25.7% to 1,054, as compared to 1,419 through the first two months of 2022, according to the NIRA.

New listings have fallen 2.9% to 1,587 during the first two months of the ear, as compared to 1,635 during the same period in 2022.

Median home prices have risen 1.1% to $220,000, up from $217,000 during the first two months of 2022. Sellers have captured 94.2% of the asking price so far in 2023, down 2.3% from the 96.4% they did at the same time a year earlier.

Statewide, home sales jumped 17% in February, according to the Indiana Association of Realtors.

“Home sales in 2023 are running just 20% below the first two months of 2022, the end of a record-setting real estate market before mortgage rates climbed past 4% on their way to 7% in October,” said Mark Fisher, CEO of the Indiana Association of Realtors. “After falling through the end of last year, sales and listings continue to stabilize as buyers and sellers adjust to a more balanced market.”

Buyers are venturing back into the market but a full-blown real estate recovery is far from guaranteed given the high mortgage rates and nagging inflation, Indiana Association of Realtors President Lynn Wheeler said.

“Homebuyers have more options and negotiating power in 2023, but with the tradeoff of higher lending rates than the historic lows of 2021,” Wheeler said. “Even with average housing costs 33% lower than the U.S., Hoosiers are still sensitive to rate changes impacting monthly mortgage payments. Indiana’s population and employment gains are driving demand for housing and bolstering our market so far in 2023, but we aren’t immune from national challenges."