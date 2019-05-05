A low inventory of homes for sale in Northwest Indiana pushed sales down and prices up during the first quarter of the year.
The inventory issue has become the defining theme of the market, according to Greater Northwest Indiana Association of Realtors CEO Peter Novak, and it sent the median sale price up 6.5% while cutting into sales by 5.8%.
GNIAR recently released sales data that shows its seven-county area saw 1,849 closings during the first quarter, with a median sale price of $165,000. In March, Northwest Indiana recorded 734 sales, down 9.4% from the same month a year ago, and a median price of $173,500, up 10.2% from a year ago.
"Buyers are clearly competing for properties," Novak said. "It's a seller's market."
GNIAR members continue to report quick sales at a price closer to the seller's original listing price, Novak said. The association's monthly report shows sellers getting 95.1% of their original price in March, up from 94.3% a year ago, and the inventory of homes for sale at 2,902, down 10.3% from a year ago.
Novak said Realtors can't complain about quick sales and higher prices, but would ideally see more homes on the market and more moderation in price increases.
The seller's market can be particularly difficult for buyers saving money for a down payment, and working on financing, he noted. Sharp increases in price can interfere with their plans.
The National Association of Realtors also reported a drop in sales in March, with an annualized rate 5.4% lower than a year ago. The median price jumped 3.8%, to $259,400.
"Further increases in inventory are highly desirable to keep home prices in check," said Lawrence Yun, the NAR's chief economist. "The sustained steady gains in home sales can occur when home price appreciation grows at roughly the same pace as wage growth."
Yun said the impact of lower mortgage rates have yet to be fully realized. Freddie Mac reported the average commitment rate for a 30-year, conventional, fixed-rate mortgage of 4.27% in March, down from 4.37% in February.
Yun also noted that the high-end market has felt a negative impact "due to the curtailment of tax deductions of mortgage interest payments and property taxes."
In the Region, all three counties reflected the trend of falling sales and rising prices for March, and Lake and Porter counties' first quarter performance conformed to it. LaPorte County bucked the rising price trend for the quarter.
Lake County sales were 447 in March, down 3.7% from a year ago, with a median price of $165,000, up 11.5% from a year ago. For the first quarter, sales of 1,086 were off 4.8% from 2018, and the median price of $160,000 was up 6.7%
In Porter County, March saw 157 sales, down 23.4 percent, with a median price of $222,000, up 16.9%. The first quarter totals were 408 sales, down 6.2%, with a median price of $213,200, up 15.9%
LaPorte County recorded 73 sales in March, down 18%, and a median price of $145,000, up 11.5 percent. In the first quarter, the county had 195 sales, down 17%, and a median price of $121,500, down 2.8%.
GNIAR also includes Newton, Jasper, Starke and Pulaski counties.