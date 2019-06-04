Sales of existing homes in Northwest Indiana in April continued a downward trend from the first quarter of the year, while the median price rose year-over-year as the inventory of homes for sale continued to tighten.
Sales in the seven-county region represented by the Greater Northwest Indiana Association of Realtors totaled 863 in April, down 7.4% from April of 2018. The median price of $168,000 was 5% higher than a year ago.
The inventory of homes for sale stood at 3,060 in April, down 6.8% from April 2018.
The national market showed a fall in sales of 4.4% year-over-year, but the National Association of Realtors (NAR) reported a 1.7% increase in the inventory of homes for sale.
“We see that the inventory totals have steadily improved, and will provide more choices for those looking to buy a home,” NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said.
Yun was optimistic about the market.
“First, we are seeing historically low mortgage rates combined with a pent-up demand to buy, so buyers will look to take advantage of these conditions,” he said. “Also, job creation is improving, causing wage growth to align with home price growth, which helps affordability and will help spur more home sales.”
According to Freddie Mac, the average commitment rate for a 30-year, conventional, fixed-rate mortgage decreased to 4.14% in April from 4.27% in March.
Properties remained on the market for an average of 24 days in April, down from 36 days in March and down from 26 days a year ago, according to the NAR.