Home sales, prices continue to soar in Region

Home sales figures for September continued to be good news for sellers, bad news for buyers and baffling to many in real estate.
Pete Novak Jr., CEO of the Greater Northwest Indiana Association of Realtors, said sales data from the seven counties represented by GNIAR for the month were “through the roof” despite a continued shortage of homes to sell. People are more eager to buy than before and price is no object.
“We had about 1,769 homes for sale in September, which is down about 50% from September 2019, but we sold 30% more than a year ago and the median price jumped up about 11% to more than $200,000,” Novak said.
“Prices are going through the roof, which is good for sellers and not good for buyers, but the buyers are still buying. We also track how the percent of the asking price compares to the final sale price. Generally it fluctuates between 90 and 95 percent of the asking price, but these days sellers are getting 98 percent and some are even getting more.”
The higher percent is a reflection of the fact buyers are often competing for homes because of the shortage of available houses, and sellers can play buyers off each other to get higher prices.
The median selling price of homes in Lake County rose 6% to $195,000, while Porter County prices jumped 19% over the previous September to $250,000. The most dramatic increase was in LaPorte County, where the median shot up 36% to $174,253. The number of homes sold in September in the seven counties was up 30% to 1,270 over a year ago.
Dan Coffey, of Re/Max Harbor Country, said the surge in the median home price in LaPorte, Lake and Porter counties apparently is at least partially the result of Chicago residents buying second homes to flee the pandemic before it worsens.
“If they live downtown, they’ve had vandalism for the first time in years,” Coffey said. “They are still making money, and, by moving to Northwest Indiana, they can spend it going out to restaurants without getting sick.”
Sales in Lake, LaPorte and Porter counties jumped from 121 to 166 in Septembers 2019 and 2020 respectively.
“Things are selling that never sold before,” he said. “I thought it be the same this year as during the recession in 2007 and 2008, but it hasn’t. Chicago residents want a space where they can work from home and still get to Chicago when they have to. And they can get out to do other things with the kids here.”
Sales of homes in the $500,000-and-up range increased from 31 to 55 during the May through October time span in 2019 and 2020 respectively, and the total value of the homes rose from about $27.5 million to $43.7 million. Coffey said lakefront homes have lost some of their appeal because of erosion issues, but people are happy to buy a house a block or two away.
“People come here for the water, the food and the outdoors,” Coffey said. “People who got a great tax break from Trump continued to make money, but they didn’t spend it for a while. They don’t want to eat at McDonald’s so restaurants here are making money hand over fist.”
Just over the state line along Michigan’s lakeshore Coffey said the impact has been even more dramatic. Comparing the same May to October time frame again but looking only at homes selling in the $1 million and up category, Coffey said 16 were sold in 2019 but 50 this year with the total value jumping from $32 million to $84 million.
As amazing as all those numbers are, Novak predicted “We’re expecting the same for October.”
