Home sales, prices continue to soar in Region

Dan Coffey, of Re/Max Harbor Country, said the surge in the median home price in LaPorte, Lake and Porter counties apparently is at least partially the result of Chicago residents buying second homes to flee the pandemic before it worsens.

“If they live downtown, they’ve had vandalism for the first time in years,” Coffey said. “They are still making money, and, by moving to Northwest Indiana, they can spend it going out to restaurants without getting sick.”

Sales in Lake, LaPorte and Porter counties jumped from 121 to 166 in Septembers 2019 and 2020 respectively.

“Things are selling that never sold before,” he said. “I thought it be the same this year as during the recession in 2007 and 2008, but it hasn’t. Chicago residents want a space where they can work from home and still get to Chicago when they have to. And they can get out to do other things with the kids here.”

Sales of homes in the $500,000-and-up range increased from 31 to 55 during the May through October time span in 2019 and 2020 respectively, and the total value of the homes rose from about $27.5 million to $43.7 million. Coffey said lakefront homes have lost some of their appeal because of erosion issues, but people are happy to buy a house a block or two away.