Homegrown Indiana Botanic Gardens launching vitamin and supplement strips as an alternative to pills

Indiana Botanic Gardens, an herb and supplement company with roots more than a century old in Northwest Indiana, has watched gummy vitamins take off in popularity over the last few years.
The Hobart-based company, the oldest and largest herb retailer in the United States, is going to soon roll out its own alternative to pills with its Botanic Choice nutritional supplement brand. Indiana Botanic Gardens is developing Listerine Strip-like dissolvable strips as a new way of administering its vitamins and other dietary supplements.
While pills and dissolvable powders long dominated the supplement space, a walk through the aisles of any pharmacy shows a growing amount of innovation in terms of the delivery system. Increasingly, vitamins are available in more palatable forms like chews, fruit bites and even jelly beans as manufacturers race to make taking one's vitamins easier to swallow.
"A lot of people don't like pills," Indiana Botanic Gardens President and CEO Tim Cleland said. "Older people often have trouble swallowing pills."
Cleland's great-grandfather Joseph Meyer, a horticulturalist and herbalist who believed in the healing power of plants, built an international mail-order empire with catalogs after founding Indiana Botanic Gardens in 1910. He ran a vast herb-growing operation along the Little Calumet River in Hammond out of an English gabled mansion that's now home to Goodtimes Fireworks and the Reaper's Realm Haunted House.
People commonly treated conditions themselves with herbs at the time, as doctors and health care were less accessible in the early 20th century. Meyer was a major advocate for herbal treatment, traveling the world to find rare herbs, sharing his research with universities and publishing books like "The Old Herb Doctor" and "The Herbalist," as well as the annual "The Herbalist Almanac" publication he put out for more than a half-century.
His botanicals business proved so successful Meyer built a 28-room Scottish castle in Dyer for use as a personal residence. It's now known as Meyer's Castle and is a popular wedding venue.
Indiana Botanic Gardens has long since relocated to a more modern facility, 3401 W. 37th Ave. in Hobart. It no longer grows herbs but sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, beauty care products, essential oils and other wellness products through its Botanic Choice line.
It operates a retail store just off Interstate 65 and also sells its supplements and beauty products via a catalog and online through the Walgreens, Walmart and Meijer websites. Top sellers include vitamin C cream, wrinkle eraser, nighttime collagen cream, massage oils, anti-aging masks, neck-firming cream and body-firming cream.
"All of our ingredients are as natural as can be," Cleland said. "We're always adding new products."
The company has customers all over the world, recently filling big orders from Bulgaria, China and Kenya. The business has been growing about 20% a year as more people become conscious about their health.
"I've been in this business since 1979 and it's exploded over the past 20 years," Cleland said. "People look at Dick Van Dyke and how he's 101 and what great shape he's in. People are living to 100 years old and in pretty good health. The medical establishment is doing a great job with new drugs and new procedures to prolong life. People are interested in a healthier life. Everybody's eating better, watching their weight and joining health clubs. The health clubs are packed. People are working out on Peletons, though I think it's overboard to spend $3,000 on a bike when you can skip rope, do pushups and lift jugs of milk for nothing."
Indiana Botanic Gardens employs chemists who constantly work to devise new health supplements and test their quality.
"I keep my chemists in the back busy," Cleland said. "They're always working on micro-dosing, stability testing and the quality of the products. We keep refining the formulas we have in place."
The company sells a range of health products, such as apple cider vinegar for weight loss and supplements for the thyroid, urinary tract, liver and joints.
"We have complexes for hearing, digestion, mental health and memory," he said. "We also have pet care lines and a full range of sleep products. I take melatonin myself. I take 2.5 milligrams and I sleep like a dog."
Indiana Botanic Gardens carries a full range of vitamins and multivitamins, offering individual supplements for vitamin C, beta carotene, magnesium, iron and other individual vitamins and minerals. It's added gummies in recent years and envisions supplement strips as a potentially big product.
Gummy vitamins have grown into a multibillion-dollar a year business that's projected to reach $9.3 billion by 2026, according to Allied Market Research. Sales have been growing at an annual rate of 6.5% per year.
Listerine, long the leading mouthwash brand, launched its oral care strips 20 years ago. The product was an immediate hit, selling $175 million in its first year, or enough to place it in the top 2% of all new products, according to Pink Sheet Informa Pharma Intelligence.
Innovative new products helped the oral care market reach $31.7 billion last year, and it is expected to grow at a compound rate of 5.9% through 2028, according to Grand View Research.
Indiana Botanic Gardens first approached MonoSol, which makes dissolvable film for Tide Pods, dishwasher soap and many other products about partnering to develop dissolvable vitamin strips, and is now working with a company in the Middle East to create the new product segment. The company hopes to launch nutritional supplement strips next year.
"It could potentially take off," Cleland said. "We have the exclusive rights for North America. It's thinking ahead of the curve."
He himself prefers dissolvable powder to pills and got the idea from using Listerine strips, an oral hygiene product. The strips will come in mint or cherry flavors and instantly dissolve in one's mouth.
"At first we'll offer the vision formula, the memory formula and the prostate formula," he said. "It would be awesome if this were the next generation of nutritional supplements."
Indiana Botanic Gardens is looking to sell the strips through Amazon, Walgreens and other major retailers starting sometime next year.
"Hopefully, it will be in stores as well as online," Cleland said.
For more information, visit botanicchoice.com.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Chipotle, Dickey's Barbecue, La Dilla, Legends Chicken & Fish, and Guinness taproom coming
Under construction
Coming soon
Coming soon
Coming soon
'COVID has really changed the restaurant business'
'Affordable Mexican food'
Coming in 2023
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Olive Garden coming to Highland, LongHorn Steakhouse under construction in Schererville, new dunes gift shop open; Sears closes last Illinois location
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Olive Garden coming to Highland, LongHorn Steakhouse under construction in Schererville, new dunes gift shop open; …