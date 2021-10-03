Homegrown Indiana Botanic Gardens launching vitamin and supplement strips as an alternative to pills

"I've been in this business since 1979 and it's exploded over the past 20 years," Cleland said. "People look at Dick Van Dyke and how he's 101 and what great shape he's in. People are living to 100 years old and in pretty good health. The medical establishment is doing a great job with new drugs and new procedures to prolong life. People are interested in a healthier life. Everybody's eating better, watching their weight and joining health clubs. The health clubs are packed. People are working out on Peletons, though I think it's overboard to spend $3,000 on a bike when you can skip rope, do pushups and lift jugs of milk for nothing."