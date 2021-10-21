Homes near Indiana Dunes have one of highest National Park price premiums in country

Lakefront property is notoriously pricey.

Who wouldn't want to live steps from the beach, able to lounge out in the sun or dip their toes in Lake Michigan at their whim?

A new study found it's pretty costly to do so along the South Shore in the Indiana dunes.

Buying a house in Dune Acres near the Indiana Dunes National Park is about 328.52% more expensive than buying an average property anywhere else in Indiana, a new study found. That's the second-highest premium for buying a property near a National Park anywhere in the country.

Outforia, an outdoors publication that encourages people to get outside and recreate, did research comparing the average property prices in a state with the price of living in specific communities near a national park in that state.

Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming has the highest property price premium in the country, the Outforia study found. It costs an average of $276,278 to buy a house in Wyoming as compared to $1,353,588 to buy a home in the Moose, Wyoming community near the Grand Teton National Park. That's a 389.94% premium.

The average home price in Indiana is $188,505. The average home price in Dune Acres is about $807,779, or more than four times as much, according to the Outforia study.