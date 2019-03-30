Sales of existing homes in Northwest Indiana rebounded in February after a sluggish start to the year, rising 6 percent to 581 in the seven counties covered by the Greater Northwest Indiana Association of Realtors.
February's sales brought the year-to-date total to 1,115, down 3.2% from the first two months of 2018, according to GNIAR.
The median sale price continued a long-running rise, up 9.3% to $164,000.
Porter County led February's rise, with 139 sales with a median price of $211,000. Those represented 27.5% and 20.6% increases, respectively.
Lake County saw a one-sale drop in February, to 319, with the median price up 7.2%, to $160,000. LaPorte County recorded an 18.3% decline to 58, while the median price rose 3.8% to $135,000.
GNIAR members also work in Jasper, Newton, Starke and Pulaski counties. All but Starke had an increase in sales in February.
February brought a slight year-over-year decline nationally, according to the National Assocation of Realtors. On an annual basis, sales were down 1.8%. But an increase from January was a positive sign, NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun said.
"A powerful combination of lower mortgage rates, more inventory, rising income and higher consumer confidence is driving the sales rebound," Yun said.
Also according to the NAR:
• The median price in February was $249,500, up 3.6% from February 2018.
• The inventory of homes for sale increased 3.2% to 1.63 million, as compared to a year ago.
• Homes remained on the market an average of 44 days, up from 37 days a year ago.
• The average commitment rate for a 30-year, conventional fixed-rate mortgage declined to 4.37% in February from 4.46% in January.
• First-time buyers made up 32% of purchasers in February, up from 29% a year ago.