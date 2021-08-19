Hometown Country Jam Music Festival to return to Hobart, expand to two days

The Region's biggest country music festival will return for a third year and expand into a multi-day festival that will provide a weekend of live entertainment.

The 3rd annual Hometown Country Jam Music Festival will come back to the Hobart Brickie Bowl, the landmark football field where the Hobart High School Brickies once played, on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4 of next year.

"After being forced into hibernation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hometown Country Jam was the first major music festival to return to Indiana as over 3,000 people descended on Downtown Hobart for their first taste of live music in over a year," said organizer Tyrus Joseforsky with Flight Levelz Entertainment.

Capacity was limited this year as a precaution during the pandemic, and Joseforsky hopes to bring back the music festival bigger and better next year.

"Hometown Jams has taken flight in 2021 with this year's festival being our largest show to date, selling out multiple summer concerts across Northwest Indiana, while expanding into new markets," he said. "Next year’s Hometown Country Jam is expected to draw over 8,000 attendees into Downtown Hobart over the festival weekend."