Hoosier Bat Co. teeing off for championship in Coolest Thing Made in Indiana tournament

Hoosier Bat Co., the Valparaiso-based baseball bat manufacturer that has supplied hardwood to baseball legends like Frank Thomas, Sammy Sosa and Prince Fielder, made it to the World Series of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural Coolest Thing Made in Indiana tournament.

Hoosier Bat Co. defeated Wag’n Tails Mobile Conversions from Granger in the recently concluded semifinal round.

It will square off for the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana title against Janus Motorcycles in Goshen, which just beat Old 55 Distillery from Newtown in the semifinal.

The winner will be chosen by popular vote online.

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce established the NCAA Tournament-like bracket to promote manufacturing in the Hoosier State, which has one of the largest manufacturing sectors in the country in terms of output and share of the workforce.

Initially, 65 companies from 35 counties across the state squared off in matches selected by an online randomizer. All of the companies make something in the state, though they don't necessarily need to be headquartered in Indiana.

Belstra Milling Co. in DeMotte, Toyota Material Handling Heavy Duty in East Chicago and Vermette Machine Co. Inc. in Hammond also vied in the Indiana Chamber's competition but were eliminated.

The last two contestants are Janus Motorcycles, which makes small-displacement motorcycles, and Hoosier Bat Co., which makes bats used in amateur, collegiate and professional baseball. The Valparaiso-based company also offers factory tours showing sports fans how skeins of lumber are turned into bats.

The public can vote on the winner through 9 p.m. CST Monday at www.indianachamber.com/coolestthing.

The winner will be named at the Indiana Chamber’s annual Chamber Day Event at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in downtown Indianapolis on Feb. 15, when the four finalists will be honored.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.