Hoosier Custom Plastics named Industry of the Year

Hoosier Custom Plastics was honored as the 2022 Industry of the Year by the Starke County Economic Development Foundation.

Founded in 2004 by former workers of the plastics product manufacturer Stelrema, it was honored for embodying the entrepreneurial spirit locally.

Hoosier Custom Plastics' first customer was MCP, their neighbor in the Knox Industrial Park. It initially focused on the automotive industry but branched out to making biodegradable golf tees and golf bags, spinning off the EcoGolf and ProTag business in 2021.

It now serves the automotive, trailer manufacturing, consumer product, industrial fluid power and cannabis packaging sectors, as well as the Department of Defense. Owners Craig Dulworth and Mike Tetzloff said they hope to extend the company's reach into other markets to keep growing and diversifying it so it can weather economic downturns.

The company's most popular consumer product is the Wall Nanny, which protects walls from damage from safety pressure gates meant to contain babies and pets to a room. It was developed by a chiropractor in Wichita, Kansas.

The initial goal was to sell $40,000 worth of Wall Nannies a year but it now averages $40,000 a month. The recipient of a Baby Independent Innovation Award and an Accessory Product of the Year Award, it's sold widely across North America, including through Walmart and Amazon.

As a defense contractor, the company also makes the CAT Strap tourniquet that's used by the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard. The one-handed tourniquet is now standard gear after being adopted by the U.S. Army in 2005.

It's credited with reducing the mortality rate from bleeding out on the battlefield by 85%.

Hoosier Custom Plastic employs 33 workers.

“Our board of directors chose Hoosier Custom Plastics as the 2022 Industry of the Year because they are a Starke County success story,” SCEDF Executive Director Lisa Dan said. “This is a homegrown company that continues to find innovative solutions to problems.”