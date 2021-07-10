Hoosier Daddy BBQ Sauce may soon hit Walmart shelves across the Midwest

She resumed the business in 2018, and her sauce is now carried at stores across Chicagoland, including at Strack & Van Til and Meijer supermarkets in Northwest Indiana.

Barbecue News called Hoosier Daddy BBQ "a sleeping giant" after it won multiple awards at the annual National Barbecue Association conference in Kansas City, including first place awards selected from hundreds of competitors. Its Ghost Roast also was honored at Cincinnati-area foodie paradise Jungle Jim's Weekend of Fire.

"I relaunched it in 2018 not knowing what to expect," she said. "We were embraced with open arms or taste buds. My followers stayed with me."

For Foy, it's a passion project.

"It comes from the heart," she said. "It's from a personal place in honor of somebody. I later took it a step further and did this in honor of my dad, brother, mother and husband who I all lost to cancer. I put my heart into it. It's a real passion."

Hoosier Daddy makes natural, non-GMO Sweet & Sassy, Ghost Roast and Smokehouse Hickory with Lime sauces, which are sold in 16-ounce bottles. Foy said the sauces enliven all types of barbecued meats, including brisket and pulled pork.