Hoosier Hospitality Promise helps businesses and consumers feel safer

We’re living in some strange times, and individuals are trying to strike a balance between remaining safe and getting out into the world for a sense of normalcy. The Indiana Office of Tourism Development is promoting an initiative, the Hoosier Hospitality Promise, to help consumers and travelers feel more comfortable in traveling, dining out and visiting attractions in the state.
This joint initiative between the Indiana Destination Development Corporation, Indiana Restaurant & Lodging Association, Indiana Tourism Association and the Indiana State Department of Health launched on July 10 in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Misty Weisensteiner, director of the Indiana Office of Tourism Development, said that the concept was originally geared toward the restaurant industry via the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association, but had the potential to benefit many other businesses. “We looked at it as an opportunity to partner with them and amplify the message and take it beyond restaurants and hotels to attractions and stores,” she said.
The Hoosier Hospitality Promise can be accessed at VisitIndiana.com/Promise. For businesses that enroll, it shows that they’ve made a commitment to ensure that sanitization practices have been implemented and that staff are taking the utmost care in ensuring customer safety. A variety of businesses throughout the state have made the promise. Weisensteiner said that while many restaurants, hotels and attractions have signed on, you’ll even find neighborhood places on the list, like a veterinarian office and real estate company that have joined in. A list of expectations can be found online and businesses can make the promise with a few clicks and completion of a few fields.
“The website is two-faced and is for both businesses and consumers,” said Weisensteiner. “When we go out we have to be safe and responsible, as well, by social distancing, wearing a mask and washing hands. This allows customers to say, ‘yes, I’ll do all these things.’” Those consumers who make the promise will receive a digital Hoosier Hospitality Promise Pass that offers discounts at some of the participating businesses.
Guests to the site will also find an interactive map of participants, so they can go online and search a business or a city and filter by different categories (restaurants/bars, hotels/lodging, attractions/outdoors and retail) and find those that have made the promise.
“This is to help those consumers, too, who are unsure about getting out and lack confidence that businesses are following guidelines,” Weisensteiner said. “Seeing businesses listed will give customers that extra bit of confidence they need to get out and visit these places.”
She noted that several of the businesses are offering a discount to customers who make the promise, which is an added bonus. Consumers will receive a digital pass that can be shown to receive discounts being offered. For businesses that participate, there will be a tool kit and access to digital files to use the logo on their websites, menus or wherever they’d like. Besides the printable and digital materials, businesses will receive window decals, official posters and pamphlets by mail.
Making the promise
One of the local participating businesses is Martini’s in Valparaiso. Owner and Chef Louie Kalafatis said that his place is a family-run operation and he’s very concerned about protecting both his family members and his customers. He said that he had already been doing extensive sanitizing before he signed on and they’ll continue with the stringent safety practices.
“We had already put it into effect. Besides having each employee wear a mask properly, we’re keeping up with sanitizing in three different parts of our restaurant and cleaning every door and wiping everything down,” he said. “We’re trying to keep everyone safe and asking all customers to wear a mask when not sitting down eating.”
In his 3,000 square-foot building he said he has more than enough tables, even with keeping capacity at 50%. “We’ve removed tables and spaced them apart,” he said. “And outdoor we have about 9 tables available.”
The Valparaiso Inn, a bed and breakfast with five guest rooms in downtown Valparaiso, has also taken the promise.
“I participate because I care about the health and safety of my guests and myself and those who work at the inn,” said innkeeper Jim Berman. “We have really made a very concerted effort to have people sit at different tables in different rooms. Linens are professionally sanitized, All dishes go through sanitizing disinfectant. We’re using disinfectants on all hard surfaces in bathrooms and showers and floors. Everything is wiped down entirely. We are doing everything we can to be as safe as we can.”
Sanitization procedures for hot tubs go beyond the health department requirements, and hand sanitizer and masks are provided for guests. Per the health department, there are no buffets or shared utensils, and everything is individually plated after being prepared in the kitchen, where Berman said he is masked and gloved during preparation. The inn has plenty of space in common areas for social distancing and there’s also a screened porch and newly renovated back yard with outdoor lighting.
“I think it’s possible for people to still have experiences with going out and doing things if they are being cautious,” Berman said.
Weisensteiner said that the project has no end date. “We want more to sign up. It will be here as long as there’s a need for health and safety around COVID to be talked about.”
For more details, go to VisitIndiana.com/Promise.
