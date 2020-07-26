Hoosier Hospitality Promise helps businesses and consumers feel safer

Making the promise

One of the local participating businesses is Martini’s in Valparaiso. Owner and Chef Louie Kalafatis said that his place is a family-run operation and he’s very concerned about protecting both his family members and his customers. He said that he had already been doing extensive sanitizing before he signed on and they’ll continue with the stringent safety practices.

“We had already put it into effect. Besides having each employee wear a mask properly, we’re keeping up with sanitizing in three different parts of our restaurant and cleaning every door and wiping everything down,” he said. “We’re trying to keep everyone safe and asking all customers to wear a mask when not sitting down eating.”

In his 3,000 square-foot building he said he has more than enough tables, even with keeping capacity at 50%. “We’ve removed tables and spaced them apart,” he said. “And outdoor we have about 9 tables available.”

The Valparaiso Inn, a bed and breakfast with five guest rooms in downtown Valparaiso, has also taken the promise.