Hoosier Net becomes first Indatel statewide network backed by telephone companies and electric coops

Hoosier Net became the first Indatel statewide network backed by both telephone companies and electric cooperatives after landing an investment from Accord Telecommunications Collaborative.

Accord, which consists of 21 Rural Electric Membership Cooperatives and telephone cooperatives, is investing in the consortium of internet service providers, which include Hebron-based NITCO and the Pulaski-White Rural Telephone Cooperative, which does business as LightStream. Hoosier Net aims to expand broadband to rural communities across Indiana and is now looking to secure broadband grants through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act's Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program.

“Closing the digital divide is vital to the future of rural America. Hundreds of electric cooperatives across the nation are working to bring quality broadband service to their members and the communities they serve. We’re glad to see Hoosier Net and Indiana’s electric cooperatives collaborate to bring high-speed internet service to unserved and underserved families and businesses in Indiana,” said Paul M. Breakman, a vice president for the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association.

A total of 35 service providers own Hoosier Net and Accord.

“Accord’s investment in Hoosier Net is another step toward accomplishing our shared vision of making Indiana the most connected state. We and our Hoosier Net partners form an unprecedented mix of electric cooperatives and telephone companies. Together we are seeking win-win opportunities that will ultimately benefit all Hoosiers, and that is what makes us excited about this investment,” said James Tanneberger, Accord chairman and president and CEO of South-Central Indiana REMC.

Hoosier Net is looking to scale up broadband deployment to better serve rural areas across the Hoosier State.

“We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to achieve broadband access for all Americans, regardless of where they live and the leadership and creative partnership led by Hoosier Net and its member companies will be a key part of finding the scope and scale to provide connectivity to communities and businesses in Indiana. I am thrilled to see this crucial investment in Hoosier Net at this moment in time when robust broadband access and middle-mile transport has never been more critical to economic prosperity. Hoosier Net’s users are already doing great work, and I cannot wait to see how this investment will further connect Hoosiers to high-speed broadband," said Shirley Bloomfield, CEO of NTCA.

Hoosier Net provides middle-mile network connections to serve telecommunications providers and end-users like hospitals, schools and local governments. It helps develop high-speed fiber-optic broadband that brings faster internet service to underserved areas that are less densely populated.

"We are pleased to have Accord be an owner of Hoosier Net on behalf of their Indiana REMC(s) and telephone cooperative owners," said Rob Shema, CEO of Hoosier Net and CNI. "For us, gaining access to fiber resources for our Indiana middle mile network is critical. Accord's investment and partnership will help make that possible."

