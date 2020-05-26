Hoosier senator sees opportunity for Congress to help more businesses get back on their feet

"We know that PPP was meant to be a bridge to a reopening economy," Young said. "Many small businesses are going to require a longer bridge before consumer demand really picks up."

The second component, in effect, continues PPP into the future by allowing hard-hit businesses to borrow funds covering six months of payroll and authorizing the money to be paid back to the federal government over a seven-year period at low interest rates.

"I think it's pretty clear Congress is going to have to have some plans ready if the PPP monies are all utilized, and we're on track to deplete that allocation of money pretty soon," Young said. "We're going to have to replenish that with something. I think it's going to have to be a longer term program."

Young said his goal is build on the success of the Paycheck Protection Program, which he said has provided some 72,000 Indiana businesses more than $9.4 billion in forgivable loans, or an average of approximately $131,000 per company.

One of those businesses is Zimmer Biomet Hibbard, a medical device sales and distribution company located on Valparaiso's east side.