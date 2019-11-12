Civic duty doesn't seem high on Hoosiers' priority list, according to the newest edition of the Indiana Civic Health Index.
Indiana ranked 37th nationwide in voter registration during the 2018 midterms, and it needs to take steps to improve its civic health, such as by increasing voter turnout in 2020 and convening a civic education task force, the report states.
Former U.S. Rep. Lee Hamilton, former Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Randall Shepard and former Indiana Attorney General Greg Zoeller made a public presentation of the fourth edition of the index Monday at the IUPUI McKinney School of Law in Indianapolis.
The bipartisan study looks at eight years of data that show Hoosiers volunteer, give and participate in their communities at rates higher than the national average. Indiana residents, for instance, rank second nationally in sharing their opinions online, 12th in discussing issues with family and friends, and eighth in frequently consuming news about social, political and local issues.
But the research also found voter registration and turnout in Indiana has been consistently ranked well below the national average, both historically and in the present day.
"Indiana’s national rankings on voter registration and voting turnout, two major indicators of civic health, show there is significant room for improvement," the Indiana Bar Foundation said in a news release. "A trend of placing in the bottom 10 of all states on voting, and bottom third on voter registration, is persistent since 2010. Data from the 2018 midterm elections show that while there was improvement, the state remained low on these indicators."
The index advises state leaders to do more to promote civic engagement, including by assembling a civic education task force that will study how civic education is taught to people of all ages across the state. The task force would be charged with making specific policy recommendations to improve civic instruction, programs and outcomes across the state.
The index also recommends that Indiana improve voter turnout by at least 20%, or 500,000 voters, in the 2020 election in order to move from the bottom 10 states to the top 10. It calls for a massive statewide voter registration drive, the likes of which have never been seen before in the Hoosier state.
"Achieving such a worthy — but certainly ambitious — goal will require the creation and implementation of the state’s first concerted, nonpartisan, statewide campaign to encourage all eligible Hoosiers to register and vote," the study's authors wrote in the Indiana Civic Health Index. "Every non-governmental organization which has supported the production of the Indiana Civic Health Index looks forward to working with like-minded individuals and organizations to make this goal a reality."