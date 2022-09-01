'Hoosiers and Their Hooch: Perspectives on Prohibition' exhibit on display in LaPorte

The traveling exhibit "Hoosiers and Their Hooch: Perspectives on Prohibition" is now on display in LaPorte.

The Indiana Historical Society brought the exhibit about Prohibition in the Hoosier State to the three-story history museum at 2405 Indiana Ave., Suite 1 in LaPorte.

"This exhibit explores how the Prohibition era progressed with the creation of the temperance movement of the 1900s, the roaring 1920s, and the unprecedented repeal of a constitutional amendment during the Great Depression," LaPorte County Historical Society Museum Assistant Director Savannah Jackson said. "Visitors can see photographs from IHS's collections depicting historical figures such as Edward S. Shumaker of the Indiana Anti-Saloon League that fought for Prohibition, as well as bootleggers and moonshiners who rebelled against it. This exhibit also depicts how the legacy of Prohibition still has an impact in today's society."

The exhibit will be displayed through Sept. 27. It also features a curated selection of items of local interest from LaPorte County.

"Along with the traveling exhibit, artifacts from breweries located within LaPorte County are also on display," Jackson said. "Come on down to the LaPorte County Historical Society Museum to see this amazing exhibit and unique artifacts."

The museum also has many other exhibits, including vintage cars, guns and a replica of the farmhouse of infamous serial killer Belle Gunness.

For more information, call 219-324-6767 or visit laportecountyhistory.org.