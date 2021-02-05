Hoosiers By Choice campaign wants to attract new residents

A new marketing campaign aims to persuade more people to move to Indiana.

The Indiana Destination Development Corp. and the Indiana Association of Realtors launched the Hoosiers By Choice advertising campaign that features short videos of people explaining why they moved to Indiana and chose to stay.

The campaign that aims to showcase the Hoosier State's quality of life and special allure will run through 2021. It will feature testimonials from people who moved to all parts of the state.

“We are extremely proud to launch a campaign that will clearly demonstrate Indiana’s strong quality of life and show what makes living in Indiana so special,” Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said. “The website will not only serve as the main hub for our Hoosiers By Choice stories, but also as a great resource for people considering moving to Indiana.”

The first "Hoosiers by Choice" include Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and Indiana Fever legend Tamika Catchings; Ayse Mathies, a Turkish native who moved to Evansville; Chelsea Boulrisse, a Massachusetts native who came to Wabash for work; and Neelay Bhatt, who moved from Orlando to Indiana for a job in spite of his friends' skepticism.