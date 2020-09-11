 Skip to main content
Hoosiers can learn new job skills free online through state's 'rapid recovery' program
Hoosiers can learn new job skills free online through state's 'rapid recovery' program

Hoosiers can learn new job skills online through state's 'rapid recovery' program

The Indiana Statehouse

 Doug Ross, The Times

If COVID-19 has left you out of work or underemployed, there's hope.

There's an educational path to  brighter future, and it's free.

Indiana residents can learn a number of new job skills for free online as part of the state government's "Rapid Recovery for a Better Future" plan.

The state and Indianapolis-based 180 Skills teamed up to offer an online library of courses to teach up to 100,000 Hoosiers key workforce skills free of charge.

“One of the most powerful tools to help people recover during times like this is education and training that leads them on a pathway to success,” DWD Commissioner Fred Payne said. 

The online classes aim to improve general employability and the basic knowledge needed for manufacturing work. Courses cover how to ace a job interview, how to master Microsoft Office products, how to communicate more clearly, and how to gain industry credentials in manufacturing.

Any Hoosiers who are currently unemployed or impacted by COVID-19 are eligible and just have to complete an online form to enroll to take advantage of the library of 700 competency-based, career-aligned skills training classes.

For more information or to enroll, visit www.yournextstepin.org.

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

