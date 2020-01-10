Indiana residents are concerned with rising health care costs, jobs and the direction of the country, an Indiana Manufacturers Association study found.
The Indianapolis-based trade association, which represents more than 1,100 manufacturing companies across the state, teamed up with We Ask America to do a statewide opinion poll about Hoosiers' top concerns and views on the direction of the state or the nation.
A major takeaway was that 55% of Hoosiers listed affordable health care as a major concern. Most Hoosiers have seen health insurance costs and out-of-pocket expenses increase over the past year, while one in three households had an unexpected medical bill arrive in the mail.
“The IMA partnered with We Ask America to poll Hoosiers about the issues impacting businesses and individuals alike. Health care expenses are a critical issue for manufacturers," IMA President and CEO Brian Burton said. "Hopefully the information in this poll is a call to action for policy leaders."
About 35% of Indiana residents surveyed blamed hospitals and doctors for overcharging, while 22% pointed to increases in insurance company premiums, according to the Indiana Manufacturers Association.
When asked about the top priority for state leaders, 22% of Hoosier surveyed said jobs and the economy and 20% said affordable health care. Public education funding, cutting taxes, and fighting crime and drugs tied for third.
About 54% of Hoosiers surveyed said it was a good time to find a job in the current job market, including 61% of men. About 47% said Indiana is headed in the right direction, while 36% said the state was on the wrong track, though 74% approved of the job performance of Governor Eric Holcomb.
Indiana residents were more pessimistic when asked about the direction of the country, according to the Indiana Manufacturers Association survey. About 37% of Hoosiers said the country is moving in the right direction while 52% said things are on the wrong track, with 86% of Democrats, 51% of independents, and 26% of Republicans saying the nation was moving in the wrong direction.