The new group Hoosiers for Community Solar hopes to shine a light on renewable energy options across the state, such as powering one’s home or business with solar energy without having to install panels on one’s property.

The group promotes community solar, works to improve solar access and pushes for public policies favoring solar energy.

“Renewable energy sources, like solar, are key to reducing pollution to protect vulnerable birds, other wildlife and communities across Indiana. Polling released by Audubon Great Lakes last year found that 70% of Hoosiers believe the state government should do more to expand the use of solar power,” said Adam Forrer, policy director of Climate for Audubon Great Lakes. “Programs like community solar make it possible for those who cannot put solar panels on their own rooftop to still receive the benefits of solar, while helping to speed up Indiana’s transition to a reliable, renewable and affordable energy future.”

Hoosiers for Community Solar seeks to advance a system in which people, small businesses, schools, churches and other customers can subscribe to solar to get a credit on their utility bill for a share of the power produced by the solar panels.

“Across party lines, Indiana voters crave the freedom to determine their own solutions for clean, cheap, reliable energy—community solar is a win for all Hoosiers,” said Indiana Conservation Voters Executive Director Chris Chyung, a former state representative.

Hoosiers for Solar Energy member organizations include Audubon Great Lakes, Citizens Action Coalition, Citizens’ Climate Lobby Indiana, Coalition for Community Solar Access, Conservatives for a Clean Energy Future, Evangelical Environmental Network, Faith in Place, Hoosier Environmental Council, Indiana Conservation Voters, Indiana Conservative Alliance for Energy, Indiana DG, Indiana Nature Conservancy, Land and Liberty Coalition and Solar United Neighbors.

“Authorizing third-party owned and operated community solar is a no-brainer. All consumers, regardless of their zip code or their income, should be able to participate in the 21st century energy economy and realize the economic benefits associated with solar energy,” Citizens Action Coalition Executive Director Kerwin Olson said.

The coalition is touting benefits like cost savings, competitive markets for solar development and equitable access to renewable energy, especially for those who can’t afford the expense of installing panels.

“Hoosier Environmental Council enthusiastically supports bringing local community solar to Indiana,” Exeuctive Director Sam Carpenter said. “Hoosiers deserve a choice in how they get their power, and community solar will enable more Hoosiers to make that choice. Our state’s energy demands are growing, we need community solar as part of the mix to meet that demand.”