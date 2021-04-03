 Skip to main content
Hoosiers struggling to pay mortgages face looming deadline for Hardest Hit Fund assistance
urgent

A short sale home listed by the Red Key Realty Leaders LaSalle Team with Chase.

 Provided

Hoosiers struggling to keep up with their mortgages face a looming deadline to apply for aid through Indiana's Hardest Hit Fund.

Indiana homeowners have until May 3 to apply for mortgage assistance from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority.

“I encourage any Indiana homeowner having difficulty paying their mortgage payment to visit 877gethope.org or call 1-877-GET-HOPE,” Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said. “From there, homeowners will be connected with one of our housing counselors who can help determine available options and if they qualify for assistance through Indiana’s Hardest Hit Fund.”

Since the 2009 housing crisis, Indiana has gotten $182.7 million from the U.S. Department of Treasury to help prevent Hoosiers from losing their homes to foreclosure. The state has used the federal funds to rescue more than 11,300 people from foreclosure.

But the coronavirus pandemic, which at one point put nearly a fifth of Northwest Indiana, out of work, has stoked new concerns about people possibly losing their homes.

“Early in the COVID-19 pandemic we spoke with the U.S. Department of Treasury to request the ability to help Indiana homeowners financially impacted by COVID-19 using our remaining HHF dollars,” said Jacob Sipe, executive director of IHCDA. “With their approval, we have been able to help Hoosier homeowners remain stably housed through the ongoing public health emergency.”

Indiana expects to get money from a new federal Homeowner Assistance Fund to assist homeowners who have been adversely affected by COVID-19. But the U.S. Department of Treasury requires that the money be spent by June 30.

So the state is asking for all applications by May 3rd, so it has time to review and evaluate them.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete

