Hooters laying off 500 workers across Indiana because of coronavirus

The Atlanta-based chain, known for its chicken wings and forcing its waitresses to wear form-hugging tank tops, sent a mass layoff notice to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development after the coronavirus pandemic ended dining in at its restaurants. The company blamed the job cuts on "the sudden and unprecedented effects of the coronavirus outbreak on our business, Hooters of America."

"We are providing this notice as soon as possible in light of the rapidly-developing events surrounding coronavirus outbreak," Benson wrote in the letter. "The speed and vast reach of the coronavirus outbreak, as well as the numerous declarations of a state of emergency and directives at the Federal, State and local level for all individuals to: 1) remain/stay in place; 2) avoid all restaurants, bars, gyms and nightclubs; 3) avoid congregating in public in groups of 10 people or more; and 4) work remotely, were unforeseeable and are causing, and will continue to cause, among other things, a drastic impact on HOA’s business, including but not limited to the closure of many Hooters restaurants, the cessation of all dine-in business operations in Hooters restaurants both nationally and within the State, substantial income and profit losses and an uncertain future such that the Company does not have alternative work to offer to its affected employees. After reviewing our staffing and business needs, we are providing this notice at the earliest possible time."