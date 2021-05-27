Horizon Bank acquires 14 TCF National Bank branches with nearly $1 billion in deposits

Horizon Bank will acquire 14 TCF National Bank branches in Michigan with $278 million in loans and nearly $1 billion in deposits, growing its footprint in the Mitten State.

Michigan City-based Horizon Bank will enter 11 new counties in Michigan by buying branches TCF Financial Corp. is divesting because of its merger with Huntington Bancshares Inc. The U.S. Department of Justice is requiring the divestiture as a condition of allowing the $22 billion acquisition to go forward.

The bank, which is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol HBNC, entered into a definitive agreement to buy the branches in largely rural or small-town markets at a 1.75% premium on acquired deposits, or $17.1 million on deposits of about $976 million.

“We are excited to welcome Horizon Bank’s newest employees and customers and introduce them to our record of exceptional service to consumers, small businesses, non-profits and municipalities across Michigan and Indiana,” Horizon Bank Chairman and CEO Craig Dwight said. “This financially and strategically attractive transaction is a logical extension of our efficient retail franchise, which is designed to further enhance our low-cost core deposit and funding capability to support loan growth in a recovering economy.”