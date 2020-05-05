Horizon Bank adds video banking at Valparaiso branch

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The coronavirus pandemic continues to change the way people go about their business in Northwest Indiana.

Horizon Bank has been pushing live video banking, which it just added to the drive-thru ATM at its branch at 455 Morthland Drive in Valparaiso. Customers can pull in and videoconference with a Horizon advisor to conduct almost any transaction they normally could in the branch lobby.

“Our commitment to Valparaiso remains strong and we are so very excited about bringing live video banking technology to the community,” stated Mark Ritzi, market president/mortgage office for Horizon Bank in Porter County. “During these challenging times, the ability to provide our customers with expanded hours and a safe banking experience speaks to our dedication to the health and welfare of our community."

Michigan City-based Horizon Bank will offer live video banking at the branch from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. As of Friday, the public is no longer able to use the lobby, but can take advantage of extended hours with videoconferencing there.