Horizon Bank adopts Aunalytics' data platform while pursuing digital transformation

Horizon Bank has retained South Bend-based data platform company Aunalytics to advance its digital transformation.

The Michigan City-based bank, the third-largest financial institution in Northwest Indiana by market share, is adopting Aunalytics’ Daybreak for Financial Services, a platform that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to crunch data. The bank is upgrading its customer relationship management system so it can integrate more of the data Horizon has amassed for more useful reference.

Horizon Bank developed a new CRM in-house, using Aunalytics Daybreak for Financial Services platform to deliver the analytics and data integration to improve its business intelligence. It now has digital tools increasingly used by larger banks.

“What we needed to succeed was an analytics platform capable of unifying and helping us to fully leverage our informational assets. Expectations for the platform would be to deliver clean information from all available sources, not just for our CRM solution, but for marketing and financial operations as well,” said Madelaine Spoljoric, vice president of business intelligence for Horizon Bank. “With this in mind, we selected the Daybreak for Financial Services platform, which made the integration of informational sources fast and simple while delivering powerful analytics and actionable insights.”

Horizon Bank was founded in 1873 and now has 74 locations in Indiana and Michigan. It's now using the cloud-based Daybreak platform to organize data from various repositories, giving executives and other bankers system-wide data from all of Horizon's business units.

The bank is now tapping customer intelligence insights that include behavioral data from AI and deep learning models that were developed by Aunalytics data scientists. Bankers now have a more complete view of customers when making financial decisions, such as with loans or credit lines.

Horizon Bank has migrated 100,000 customers to the platform, which streamlined the bank's computer systems. The platform now generates automated reports from multiple sources daily, giving the bank more clear and accessible data.

“In support of this Daybreak deployment, the excellent strategic direction of the business intelligence team at Horizon Bank has made the platform that much more effective, providing for more accurate data-driven decision making,” said Ryan Wilson, vice president of client relationships for Aunalytics. “We are enjoying this journey and look forward to continue working together with Horizon on these initiatives."

