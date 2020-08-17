You are the owner of this article.
Horizon Bank and American Heart Association donate infant CPR kits to local hospital
Nothing could be more terrifying for a new parent than an infant that stops breathing or becomes unresponsive.

But a donation from Horizon Bank should empower more new parents to handle that harrowing situation.

The gift from Michigan City-based Horizon Bank, which has more than 80 branches across Indiana and Michigan, enabled the American Heart Association to give more than 20 Infant Hands Only CPR Kits to Family Birth Center at Franciscan Health Michigan City.

“I am extremely proud of Horizon Bank’s donation to the American Heart Association to support of their COVID-19 efforts. This donation was crucial for the community during this time and will directly impact LaPorte County’s medical front lines,” said Rachel Saxon, president and senior trust officer of investments of Horizon Bank and an executive leader with the American Heart Association.

The kits come with accompanying lifesaving educational materials in Spanish and English. They provide a refresher on how to perform CPR while the kits themselves include a video demonstration and a mannequin on which new parents can practice chest compressions, checking airways, giving breathes, and providing infant choking relief. 

"We hope that these kits are a wonderful addition in support to the Family Birth Center, in penetrating risk markets, and supporting the caretakers of the tiniest hearts at risk,” said Jennifer Young, socials director for the American Heart Association.

New parents Caitlynn Frye and David Smith of Michigan City got the kits after having their baby Niklaus at Franciscan Health Hospital Michigan City.

“It’s not only good information for us but we will share with our parents, Niklaus’ grandparents, as well,” Frye said.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

