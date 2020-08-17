Horizon Bank and American Heart Association donate infant CPR kits to local hospital

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nothing could be more terrifying for a new parent than an infant that stops breathing or becomes unresponsive.

But a donation from Horizon Bank should empower more new parents to handle that harrowing situation.

The gift from Michigan City-based Horizon Bank, which has more than 80 branches across Indiana and Michigan, enabled the American Heart Association to give more than 20 Infant Hands Only CPR Kits to Family Birth Center at Franciscan Health Michigan City.

“I am extremely proud of Horizon Bank’s donation to the American Heart Association to support of their COVID-19 efforts. This donation was crucial for the community during this time and will directly impact LaPorte County’s medical front lines,” said Rachel Saxon, president and senior trust officer of investments of Horizon Bank and an executive leader with the American Heart Association.

The kits come with accompanying lifesaving educational materials in Spanish and English. They provide a refresher on how to perform CPR while the kits themselves include a video demonstration and a mannequin on which new parents can practice chest compressions, checking airways, giving breathes, and providing infant choking relief.