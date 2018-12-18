Horizon Bank Vice President and General Counsel Todd Etzler was named to the board of directors of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, a statewide business advocacy group with more than 5,000 members.
Etzler, an executive at the Michigan City-based bank, was chosen to represent LaPorte County on the board. He starts immediately and serves a three-year term through 2021.
Etzler also serves as corporate secretary for Horizon Bank and has previously worked as general counsel and vice president of public affairs for Family Express Corp. in Valparaiso.
“Like Todd, our new board members are giving us their time and energy, and bring with them varied backgrounds and experiences that will help us better serve businesses across the state,” Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar said. “We welcome our new members as we all work together to promote economic prosperity and growth in Indiana.”
The Indianapolis-based chamber added 15 new business leaders to its board, which is comprised of more than 150 presidents and executives from companies across the state in a wide array of fields, including manufacturing, health care and technology.
The latest crop includes representatives from Subaru of Indiana, Community Health Network, Rolls-Royce North America, Honda, Ruoff Home Mortgage and Roche Diagnostics Operations.
“As we continue our mission of cultivating a world-class environment for economic and business prosperity and for the people of Indiana, we rely on the leadership of our board of directors. These 15 new board members are proven leaders in their industries and their communities,” Brinegar said. “We are grateful for the time, energy and wisdom our new board members will bring to our organization.”