Horizon Bank becomes first-ever corporate sponsor of Michigan City’s 90th Annual Golf Tournament

Horizon Bank gave $4,000 to Michigan City's 90th Annual Golf Tournament, becoming its first-ever corporate sponsor in nearly a century.

“We’ve been doing this for 90 years but this is going to be our first tournament with any form of sponsorship,” said Marty Nieman, tournament organizer. “I’ve been friends with Craig Dwight, Horizon Bank’s CEO, for over 30 years. We’re happy to have them join us as our corporate sponsor.”

The Michigan City-based bank is the third-largest in Northwest Indiana by market share after Centier and Chase, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation statistics. It has branches across Northwest Indiana.

The golf tournament it's sponsoring at the Michigan City Golf Course at 4000 E Michigan Blvd will take place between July 25-26 and August 1-2. The sign-up fee is $60 and the $42 green fee is being reduced to $25 because of Horizon Bank's sponsorship.

“That’s cheaper than you can find anywhere else for weekend play,” Nieman said. “It’s a beautifully kept public golf course and well worth the fees. You’ll also be getting a chance to win some good monetary prizes, or a free car with a hole-in-one.”

Organizers are hoping to grow the event. Registration is open through July 23.