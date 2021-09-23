Horizon Bank boosts dividends by 15%

Horizon Bank shareholders can expect to get more money back in their bank accounts next month.

The Michigan City-based bank boosted its dividend by 15.4% from $0.13 per share to $0.15 per share.

Horizon Bank turned a record profit of $22.2 million in the second quarter, which was up 8.6% from the previous quarter and 51.5% from the second quarter of 2020. It earned $0.50 per share in the second quarter as compared to $0.33 per share at the same time a year earlier.

Horizon Bank will pay its next quarterly dividend on Oct. 22 to anyone who held common stock as of Oct. 8.

The bank, which just reaped a record pre-tax, pre-provision net income of $24.5 million in the second quarter, is paying out annual dividends of $0.60 per share. That represents a payout ratio of 31.3% over the last 12 months and a dividend yield of 3.61%

“Horizon achieved strong earnings in the second quarter, along with increased non–interest income, stable net interest income, lower deposit costs and strong asset quality metrics,” Chairman and CEO Craig M. Dwight said. “With an improving commercial lending pipeline, and ample liquidity and capital, Horizon is very well positioned for loan growth more in line with historic levels in a recovering economy."