 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Horizon Bank boosts dividends by 15%
urgent

Horizon Bank boosts dividends by 15%

Horizon Bank reports record $22.2 million profit in second quarter

Horizon Bank's headquarters in downtown Michigan City is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Horizon Bank shareholders can expect to get more money back in their bank accounts next month.

The Michigan City-based bank boosted its dividend by 15.4% from $0.13 per share to $0.15 per share.

Horizon Bank turned a record profit of $22.2 million in the second quarter, which was up 8.6% from the previous quarter and 51.5% from the second quarter of 2020. It earned $0.50 per share in the second quarter as compared to $0.33 per share at the same time a year earlier.

Horizon Bank will acquire 14 TCF National Bank branches in Michigan with $278 million in loans and nearly $1 billion in deposits, growing its footprint in the Mitten State.

Horizon Bank will pay its next quarterly dividend on Oct. 22 to anyone who held common stock as of Oct. 8.

The bank, which just reaped a record pre-tax, pre-provision net income of $24.5 million in the second quarter, is paying out annual dividends of $0.60 per share. That represents a payout ratio of 31.3% over the last 12 months and a dividend yield of 3.61%

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

“Horizon achieved strong earnings in the second quarter, along with increased non–interest income, stable net interest income, lower deposit costs and strong asset quality metrics,” Chairman and CEO Craig M. Dwight said. “With an improving commercial lending pipeline, and ample liquidity and capital, Horizon is very well positioned for loan growth more in line with historic levels in a recovering economy."

Horizon Bank, the third largest in Northwest Indiana by market share, has 15 future quarters of cash on hand with enough to cover the interest on all debt and the $0.15 dividend for nearly the next four years.

Based in downtown Michigan City, the bank has $6.1 billion in assets and 88 branches in Indiana and Michigan after its latest acquisition of 14 Huntington Bank Branches, the 15th acquisition it's completed since 2002, including its fifth in the last five years.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts