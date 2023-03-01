Horizon Bank's roots in the Region run deep — back to when Ulysses S. Grant was president, Jesse James robbed his first train and Levi's and the P.T. Barnum Circus were just getting started.

The bank started in downtown Michigan City, then a bustling port town that brought in hundreds of commercial ships a year, in 1873.

Horizon Bank still operates at its original location from 150 years ago where the classical pillars still stand today. The financial institution, one of the largest in the Region, outlasted countless others to amass $7 billion in assets and expand to 70 locations in Indiana and Michigan.

“It’s been the privilege of my lifetime to lead this great organization for the last 25 years — continuing a legacy of community banking that has stood the test of time," said Chairman and CEO Craig Dwight. "We will use this milestone to thank our talented advisors who make this an exceptional place to work, our customers and shareholders for continuing to put their trust in us, and the communities we call home for being a part of our story."

Horizon Bank survived the Great Depression, World Wars and other challenges over the decades. It's celebrating its 150 anniversary with the slogan "150 years strong."

Horizon recently launched the celebration with a company-wide employee recognition dinner.

It also will mark the milestone with giveaways, promotional products and community events over the year.

Horizon Bank has innovated over the years, such as by establishing the first drive-up banking and ATM location in Indiana in 1955. It more recently adopted video banking, digital wallets and other new technologies geared toward convenience.

The bank also will celebrate diversity by releasing its Corporate Society Responsibility Report in March to highlight its diversity and inclusion efforts. It also will launch more employee resource groups meant to create an affirmative, welcoming environment.

“I am inspired by the culture Horizon has created, and I look forward to joining the talent team of leaders that have created an organization focused on value creation for our clients, communities and shareholders," said Horizon’s current president and future CEO, Thomas Prame. "Our people-first culture, highly engaged advisors and local relationship banking model is what differentiates Horizon in the market. I look forward to the positive future in front of Horizon and congratulate and thank Craig for his outstanding accomplishments and leadership at Horizon and within our local communities.”