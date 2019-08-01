Horizon Bank CEO to ring NASDAQ Opening Bell

Michigan City-based Horizon Bank will celebrate its 146th year in business and threshold of more than $5 billion in assets on a prominent national stage.
Horizon Bank CEO Craig Dwight will ring the NASDAQ Opening Bell in New York City on Monday morning, kicking off the trading day.
“Horizon’s ongoing success could not be accomplished without the hard work of our entire team, which has now surpassed over 800 advisers in 76 offices throughout the states of Indiana and Michigan,” Dwight said. "This success is based on the simple philosophy of people first and treating everyone with respect, dignity and fairness."
The bell-ringing ceremony will take place at 8:29 a.m. Monday.
Founded in 1873, Horizon Bank has branches across Indiana and Michigan, and was recognized as Community Lender of the Year by U.S Small Business Administration in the Wolverine State last year. It's the third-largest bank in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties with 19 branches and $1.39 billion in deposits.
The publicly traded bank, whose stock was trading above $17 a share Friday, just posted a record profit of $16.6 million in the second quarter, which was up more than 17% from the $14.1 million it made during the second quarter of last year.
Horizon Bank completed 14 acquisitions over the past 17 years, swallowing up seven smaller community banks over the last four years, and plans to achieve about 50% of future growth through mergers and acquisitions.
To watch the livestream of the NASDAQ Opening Bell ceremony, visit new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live.