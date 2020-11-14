Horizon Bank closes lobbies to walk-in traffic as COVID-19 cases soar

Horizon Bank is closing its lobbies to walk-in traffic to "put safety first" as coronavirus cases skyrocket around the state and country.
Starting Monday, the Michigan City-based bank will restrict the lobbies of all its branches in Indiana and Michigan to appointment-only. Customers can still use the banks branches' drive-up lanes, ATMs and live video banking during regular business hours.
Horizon Bank had previously gone appointment-only at its branch lobbies during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic but eventually reopened its branches to walk-in traffic as restrictions were eased or lifted across Indiana and the rest of the nation.
"Because the climbing trend in COVID-19’s positivity rates, number of new cases and increased hospitalization rates, Horizon is proactively taking action to ensure a safe environment for our customers and employees," the bank said in a news release. "This restriction will remain in place until further notice."
Hours of operations remain unchanged.
Customers can call their local branch to schedule an appointment during regular banking hours during the week and on Saturdays. But the Michigan City-based bank, the third largest in Northwest Indiana by market share after Centier and Chase, is encouraging customers to do as much banking as possible online, on their phones or over the phone by calling the call center at 888-873-2640.
"Horizon will continue to update customers and communities as this situation changes and have created a dedicated web page on www.horizonbank.com where you will find important updates, ways to bank remotely, helpful resources and any changes to branch hours or services at: www.horizonbank.com/covid-19-resources," the bank said in a press release.
