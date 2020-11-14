Horizon Bank closes lobbies to walk-in traffic as COVID-19 cases soar

Horizon Bank is closing its lobbies to walk-in traffic to "put safety first" as coronavirus cases skyrocket around the state and country.

Starting Monday, the Michigan City-based bank will restrict the lobbies of all its branches in Indiana and Michigan to appointment-only. Customers can still use the banks branches' drive-up lanes, ATMs and live video banking during regular business hours.

Horizon Bank had previously gone appointment-only at its branch lobbies during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic but eventually reopened its branches to walk-in traffic as restrictions were eased or lifted across Indiana and the rest of the nation.

"Because the climbing trend in COVID-19’s positivity rates, number of new cases and increased hospitalization rates, Horizon is proactively taking action to ensure a safe environment for our customers and employees," the bank said in a news release. "This restriction will remain in place until further notice."

Hours of operations remain unchanged.