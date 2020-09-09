Horizon Bank donates $10,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of LaPorte County

MICHIGAN CITY – Horizon Bank donated $10,000 to help Boys & Girls Clubs of LaPorte County serve kids and their families "in a world that looks dramatically different than it used to."
The funds were direly needed to help the nonprofit navigate through the pandemic, said Boys & Girls Clubs of LaPorte County CEO Michelle Shirk.
“Since March, we have been adapting our programming as needed to ensure safety and meet new needs,” she said. “However, modifications like extended club hours, decreased staff/club member ratios and enhanced sanitization protocols bring increased costs. This generous gift from Horizon Bank will help ensure our continued ability to offer critical services to our community’s youth.”
The Michigan City-based bank's donation will support daytime clubs Pine and Springfield Elementary Schools, as well as the Charles R. Westcott Club at 321 Detroit St. It helps pay for the cost of K-8 students getting learning support, healthy meals and fun activities.
Demand for the free program has been high, with a waiting list of more than 100 children.
“Horizon is proud to sponsor such a worthy organization, and we knew that supporting the Boys and Girls Club during these challenging times was imperative to help them continue to provide online learning assistance, support for our local school programs, food and youth programs and services," Horizon Bank Chairman and CEO Craig Dwight said. "They are doing an excellent job navigating the pandemic and safely taking care of families and children in LaPorte County."
The Boys & Girls Clubs of LaPorte County have been following enhanced safety procedures while offering club activities and virtual learning assistance.
“Our club members are smart, resilient and have great futures ahead of them,” Shirk said. “We are delighted to have them learning, getting active and making new friends at our clubs again."
