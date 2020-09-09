Horizon Bank donates $10,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of LaPorte County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MICHIGAN CITY – Horizon Bank donated $10,000 to help Boys & Girls Clubs of LaPorte County serve kids and their families "in a world that looks dramatically different than it used to."

The funds were direly needed to help the nonprofit navigate through the pandemic, said Boys & Girls Clubs of LaPorte County CEO Michelle Shirk.

“Since March, we have been adapting our programming as needed to ensure safety and meet new needs,” she said. “However, modifications like extended club hours, decreased staff/club member ratios and enhanced sanitization protocols bring increased costs. This generous gift from Horizon Bank will help ensure our continued ability to offer critical services to our community’s youth.”

The Michigan City-based bank's donation will support daytime clubs Pine and Springfield Elementary Schools, as well as the Charles R. Westcott Club at 321 Detroit St. It helps pay for the cost of K-8 students getting learning support, healthy meals and fun activities.

Demand for the free program has been high, with a waiting list of more than 100 children.