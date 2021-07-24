Horizon Bank donates to feed the needy via the Hilltop Food Pantry

Horizon Bank is donating to help feed the needy.

The publicly traded Michigan City-based bank, which has branches in Indiana and Michigan and offers mortgage lending services across the Midwest, gave Hilltop Food Pantry $7,500 to help provide nutritious meals to food-insecure households in Valparaiso and greater Porter County.

“I’m glad to be part of a company that gives back,” said Mark Ritzi, market president of Porter County at Horizon Bank, the third-largest in Northwest Indiana by market share, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. “Horizon makes a difference and we all want a great place to make a difference. Thanks to the whole team for making this happen.”

The Hilltop Food Pantry at 606 Union Street in Valparaiso is run by the Hilltop Neighborhood House, a nonprofit that provides childcare, meals for kids and resources for families. Volunteers from local churches and students from nearby Valparaiso University help man the food pantry, which is open from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each Thursday and takes donations from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Thursdays.