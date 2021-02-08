 Skip to main content
Horizon Bank donates to food pantry to help with increased need during pandemic
Horizon Bank donates to food pantry to help with increased need during pandemic

Horizon Bank donates to food pantry to help with increased need during pandemic

Horizon Bank donated to the Sacred Heart Food Pantry in LaPorte.

 Joseph S. Pete

Horizon Bank is donating to a local food pantry to help meet increased need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Michigan City-based bank, the third largest in Northwest Indiana by market share after Centier and Chase, gave $5,000 to help the Sacred Heart Church Food Pantry feed the needy.

“The donation in the amount of $5,000 will help to keep serving the increasing needs of the greater LaPorte community. We are so thankful for Horizon’s continued support in this time of need,” Deacon Frank Zolvinski said.

Founded by Polish immigrants as the third Catholic church in LaPorte, Sacred Heart Parish dates back to 1913.

The parish's food pantry is open 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday when weather permits, and accepts donations of nonperishable food items, either at the church during the weekend or by the entrance of the Sacred Heart Office on Neisen Street during office hours.

Since the pandemic started last year, the pantry has provided sustenance to 315 households and 3,115 people in LaPorte.

“Investing in the well being of our communities continues to be a priority at Horizon during this pandemic. Sacred Heart Church is doing an amazing job providing struggling families with much needed food during these pressing times,” said Steve Kring, Horizon Bank Regional President for Northwest Indiana.

Founded in 1873, Horizon Bank has more than $5.3 billion assets and branches across Indiana and Michigan. It also offers mortgage banking services across the Midwest.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

