Horizon Bank donates to food pantry to help with increased need during pandemic

Horizon Bank is donating to a local food pantry to help meet increased need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Michigan City-based bank, the third largest in Northwest Indiana by market share after Centier and Chase, gave $5,000 to help the Sacred Heart Church Food Pantry feed the needy.

“The donation in the amount of $5,000 will help to keep serving the increasing needs of the greater LaPorte community. We are so thankful for Horizon’s continued support in this time of need,” Deacon Frank Zolvinski said.

Founded by Polish immigrants as the third Catholic church in LaPorte, Sacred Heart Parish dates back to 1913.

The parish's food pantry is open 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday when weather permits, and accepts donations of nonperishable food items, either at the church during the weekend or by the entrance of the Sacred Heart Office on Neisen Street during office hours.

Since the pandemic started last year, the pantry has provided sustenance to 315 households and 3,115 people in LaPorte.