Horizon Bank donates to LaPorte schools
urgent

Horizon Bank continues to give back to the community, cutting a check to the LaPorte Community School Corp. for its latest donation.

The Michigan City-based bank donated $1,000 to help LaPorte County schools provide services and supplies to local families.

Mario Rosa, the school district's Family and Community Engagement Services, or F.A.C.E.S., coordinator, accepted the donation on behalf of the LaPorte Community School Corp.

“We are very thankful for Horizon’s donation, which will help provide support and outreach to families in LaPorte,” Rosa said. “Every donation makes a difference, and we are grateful for these funds which will help buy supplies and help support many of our programs, including our student/parent CPR class.”

Angel Vega, branch manager of Horizon Bank's new bilingual branch in LaPorte, said the financial institution aims to support the community and that the schools were a worthy cause.

“F.A.C.E.S. is very important to the school district, and under Mario Rosa’s leadership they are doing a great job supporting the community,” Vega said. “Giving back to LaPorte is always top of our mind, and we understand the needs of district families and children that really need assistance.”

