Horizon Bank donates to literacy in Gary, funding books for neonatal unit

Horizon Bank, which recently opened its first branch in Gary, made a donation to the Gary Literacy Coalition to promote literacy in the Steel City.

The Michigan City-based bank, which just opened a new location at 3500 Grant St., across from The Village mall just south of the Borman Expressway, gave $2,500 to the Gary Literary Coalition. The nonprofit works to increase literacy opportunities for learners of all ages in Gary, including by providing books to expectant mothers.

“Thank you for the gracious donation. The funds will definitely be put to good use supporting our literacy programs such as 'Reach Out and Read,'" Gary Literacy Coalition President Ben Clement said. "It also will aid our efforts to donate books to local pediatricians and the Methodist Hospital Neonatal Unit, which helps young mothers encourage their children to read and become lifelong learners.

"The Gary Literacy Coalition also promotes health literacy and supplies books to the Maternal Wellness Clinic in collaboration with Marram Health and the Gary Health Department."