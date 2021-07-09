 Skip to main content
Horizon Bank donates to literacy in Gary, funding books for neonatal unit
urgent

Horizon Bank donates to literacy in Gary, funding books for neonatal unit

Horizon Bank donates to literacy in Gary

Horizon Bank donated to the Gary Literacy Coalition, which will buy books for the neonatal unit at Methodist Hospital.

 Joseph S. Pete

Horizon Bank, which recently opened its first branch in Gary, made a donation to the Gary Literacy Coalition to promote literacy in the Steel City.

The Michigan City-based bank, which just opened a new location at 3500 Grant St., across from The Village mall just south of the Borman Expressway, gave $2,500 to the Gary Literary Coalition. The nonprofit works to increase literacy opportunities for learners of all ages in Gary, including by providing books to expectant mothers.

“Thank you for the gracious donation. The funds will definitely be put to good use supporting our literacy programs such as 'Reach Out and Read,'" Gary Literacy Coalition President Ben Clement said. "It also will aid our efforts to donate books to local pediatricians and the Methodist Hospital Neonatal Unit, which helps young mothers encourage their children to read and become lifelong learners.

"The Gary Literacy Coalition also promotes health literacy and supplies books to the Maternal Wellness Clinic in collaboration with Marram Health and the Gary Health Department."

Horizon presented an oversized check to Clement, Treasurer Sherlice Tolbert and Executive Director Lori Kuykendall at its new branch. The bank also has donated to other Gary nonprofits, including Your Block Program, Brother’s Keeper Homeless Shelter, The Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity and the Urban League of Northwest Indiana. 

“The coalition has their challenges, but they are doing an excellent job creating awareness of the importance of literacy, economic development, and family well-being in the area. We support their vision to provide the Gary community access to literacy opportunities in hopes of making Gary 'A Reading City,'" Horizon Community Lender Telethia Barrett said.

Horizon Bank, the third-largest bank in Northwest Indiana by market share according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., dates back to 1873. It has more than $5.8 billion in assets and more than 80 branches in Indiana and Michigan, and is in the process of acquiring 14 more branches from TCF National Bank.

For more information, visit www.garyliteracycoalition.org or horizonbank.com.

