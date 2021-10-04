Horizon Bank donates to Samaritan Counseling Centers, Inc.

Horizon Bank, one of the largest banks based in Northwest Indiana, recently donated $3,000 to Samaritan Counseling Centers.
The Michigan City-based bank, which has 88 branches across Indiana and Michigan, made the donation to the nonprofit that has provided personalized mental health care to people across Northwest Indiana for four decades. Based at 340 Commerce Square in Michigan City, the counseling service employs a dozen therapists who help patients with anxiety, addiction, depression, grief, addiction and other mental health challenges.
Founded in 1981, Samaritan Counseling Centers offers family therapy, child therapy, depression therapy, psychotherapy and drug and alcohol interventions.
“The services that Samaritan Counseling Centers provides its patients, many of whom are in extremely dire situations with a limited ability to pay for the cost of quality mental healthcare, are truly invaluable,” said Steve Kring, Horizon Bank's regional president for Northwest Indiana. “We are proud to do our part to ensure the center can continue doing this important work and offering these services to individuals across our community.”
