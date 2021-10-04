 Skip to main content
Horizon Bank donates to Samaritan Counseling Centers, Inc.
Horizon Bank donates to Samaritan Counseling Centers, Inc.

Horizon Bank donates to Samaritan Counseling Centers, Inc.

Horizon Bank headquarters in Michigan City. 

 Joseph S. Pete, The Times

Horizon Bank, one of the largest banks based in Northwest Indiana, recently donated $3,000 to Samaritan Counseling Centers.

The Michigan City-based bank, which has 88 branches across Indiana and Michigan, made the donation to the nonprofit that has provided personalized mental health care to people across Northwest Indiana for four decades. Based at 340 Commerce Square in Michigan City, the counseling service employs a dozen therapists who help patients with anxiety, addiction, depression, grief, addiction and other mental health challenges.

Founded in 1981, Samaritan Counseling Centers offers family therapy, child therapy, depression therapy, psychotherapy and drug and alcohol interventions.

“The services that Samaritan Counseling Centers provides its patients, many of whom are in extremely dire situations with a limited ability to pay for the cost of quality mental healthcare, are truly invaluable,” said Steve Kring, Horizon Bank's regional president for Northwest Indiana. “We are proud to do our part to ensure the center can continue doing this important work and offering these services to individuals across our community.”

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

