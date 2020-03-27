Horizon Bank donates to United Way's COVID-19 Relief Fund

Michigan City-based Horizon Bank has donated $10,000 to the United Way of LaPorte County's COVID-19 Relief Fund to provide assistance to those affected by the public health crisis.
“Soon after putting out the call to action asking everyone to share whatever they could to help neighbors in need through the relief fund, Horizon Bank stepped up to the plate in a big way with a check for $10,000 to get the ball rolling,” said Kris Pate, Executive Director of United Way of LaPorte County. “We are fortunate to have partners like Horizon Bank and the many others who care so deeply about the quality of life in LaPorte County, and we want to assure the community that 100% of the gifts to the relief fund will go directly to vetted not-for-profits who are serving our individuals and families during this crisis.”
The United Way of LaPorte County is trying to raise funds for food, medical, housing, and childcare needs for hard-hit LaPorte County residents during the global pandemic that has caused widespread shutdowns that has ground much of the economy to a halt.
“Many people have lost their income and are unable to pay their bills or purchase basic necessities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Pate said. “Right now, we are calling on our community and our corporate partners to come together and support struggling individuals and families. This pandemic is a health crisis, but it is an economic crisis as well, and with your help, we intend to be here to support those being affected."
More than 60,000 people across the state filed for unemployment benefits last week, including nearly 1,000 in LaPorte County, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
“Supporting The United Way during this critical time is imperative," Horizon Bank Chairman and CEO Craig Dwight said. "This relief fund will help ease some of the difficulties our local families are facing. Horizon’s investment in the well-being of our communities is currently one of our highest priorities, and we know United Way’s efforts will help provide a better tomorrow by keeping our communities strong and healthy during this time."
For more information about the United Way of LaPorte County COVID-19 Relief Fund, visit www.unitedwaylpc/relief or email info@unitedwaylpc.org.
Crown Point Square
Largely deserted by the Old Courthouse, Crown Point
Central Park Plaza Valparaiso
Lake County Government Center in Crown Point
Downtown Chesterton
Downtown Valparaiso
U.S. 30 in Schererville
Downtown Valparaiso
Valplayso in Valparaiso
Westchester Public Library in Chesterton
Ghost town
No thru traffic
Closed for business
Gallery
Main Street in Hobart
Broadway in Gary
Lake Station
IUN
Gary's Broadway
Highland's Highway Avenue
Shops on Main
Indiana lockdown
Growlers
Special delivery
Best Buy
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
