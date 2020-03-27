Horizon Bank donates to United Way's COVID-19 Relief Fund

Michigan City-based Horizon Bank has donated $10,000 to the United Way of LaPorte County's COVID-19 Relief Fund to provide assistance to those affected by the public health crisis.

“Soon after putting out the call to action asking everyone to share whatever they could to help neighbors in need through the relief fund, Horizon Bank stepped up to the plate in a big way with a check for $10,000 to get the ball rolling,” said Kris Pate, Executive Director of United Way of LaPorte County. “We are fortunate to have partners like Horizon Bank and the many others who care so deeply about the quality of life in LaPorte County, and we want to assure the community that 100% of the gifts to the relief fund will go directly to vetted not-for-profits who are serving our individuals and families during this crisis.”

The United Way of LaPorte County is trying to raise funds for food, medical, housing, and childcare needs for hard-hit LaPorte County residents during the global pandemic that has caused widespread shutdowns that has ground much of the economy to a halt.