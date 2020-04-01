You are the owner of this article.
Horizon Bank donating $250,000 toward COVID-19 relief
Horizon Bank is donating $250,000 toward COVID-19 relief.

Horizon Bank is contributing $250,000 toward financial relief for people whose lives have been disrupted by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The Michigan City-based bank, which is the third largest in Northwest Indiana by market share, previously announced it is donating $10,000 to the United Way of LaPorte County's COVID-19 Relief Fund to provide assistance to those affected by the rapidly escalating public health crisis.

Horizon Bank now said it will give a quarter million dollars to help people in Indiana and Michigan, the two states its serves, who are suffering financial hardship caused by the widespread shutdowns meant to slow the deadly virus. More than 5% of working Hoosiers lost their jobs or were furloughed in March, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

The bank will help by giving money to area United Ways, food banks, and nonprofits that provide rental assistance.

“This is an unprecedented time, and as such it’s critical for those that have the resources to do what we can to assist those who are feeling the most immediate impacts of the coronavirus outbreak,” Horizon Bank Chairman and CEO Craig Dwight said. “We want to support organizations that are already positioned, equipped and well managed to efficiently deliver the aid to those most in need. Therefore, Horizon Bank is joining forces with multiple agencies to maximize the services they provide. We also encourage other companies and individuals to support their communities whenever and wherever possible.”

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

