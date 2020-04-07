Horizon Bank expands live video banking during COVID-19 crisis

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Horizon Bank has expanded live video banking during the coronavirus crisis so that customers can videoconference with bankers without ever setting foot in a branch.

The Michigan City-based bank has added several video banking machines at its branches in which customers can talk to advisers and "complete almost any transaction you normally would do in the branch."

“This is just one more way Horizon is expanding our remote banking options to better serve customer needs during this public health crisis," Horizon Bank Chairman and CEO Craig Dwight said. "Live video banking is a safe alternative and our customers will continue to receive exceptional service and sensible advice via live videoconferencing."

The live video banking machines also function as ATMs. But they enable customers to speak to bankers via video so they can make deposits, cash checks as late as 8 p.m., withdraw denominations like $1 or $5, make loan payments, transfer money between accounts and check images on receipts.

The machines are open for from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, including a list of locations, visit www.horizonbank.com.

