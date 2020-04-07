You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Horizon Bank expands live video banking during COVID-19 crisis
urgent

Horizon Bank expands live video banking during COVID-19 crisis

Horizon Bank expands live video banking during COVID-19 crisis

Horizon Bank is expanding live video banking for people following stay at home orders during the coronavirus crisis.

 Joseph S. Pete

Horizon Bank has expanded live video banking during the coronavirus crisis so that customers can videoconference with bankers without ever setting foot in a branch.

The Michigan City-based bank has added several video banking machines at its branches in which customers can talk to advisers and "complete almost any transaction you normally would do in the branch."

“This is just one more way Horizon is expanding our remote banking options to better serve customer needs during this public health crisis," Horizon Bank Chairman and CEO Craig Dwight said. "Live video banking is a safe alternative and our customers will continue to receive exceptional service and sensible advice via live videoconferencing."

The live video banking machines also function as ATMs. But they enable customers to speak to bankers via video so they can make deposits, cash checks as late as 8 p.m., withdraw denominations like $1 or $5, make loan payments, transfer money between accounts and check images on receipts.

The machines are open for from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, including a list of locations, visit www.horizonbank.com

VIDEO: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Valparaiso Officer Keith Perez

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts