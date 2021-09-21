 Skip to main content
Horizon Bank finalizes deal to acquire 14 Huntington Bank branches
urgent

Horizon Bank's headquarters in Michigan City is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Horizon Bank has expanded its footprint across the Midwest after finalizing a deal to acquire 14 Huntington Bank branches, which TCF Financial Corp. had to divest as part of its acquisition of the Ohio-based Huntington Bank.

Michigan City-based Horizon Bank gains $976 million more in deposits and $278 million more in loans as a result of the deal, its 15th acquisition since 2002. The bank is establishing a presence in 11 more Michigan counties it describes as "attractive markets in the northern and central regions of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula."

“We are thrilled to welcome our newest employees and customers to Horizon Bank and look forward to serving growing numbers of consumers, small businesses, non-profits, and municipalities through our expanded Midwest footprint and this natural extension of our low-cost deposit franchise,” Chairman and CEO Craig Dwight said.

Horizon Bank, which has absorbed five smaller financial institutions over the last five years, will convert all 14 acquired branches into Horizon banks on Friday, completing the rebranding over the weekend.

“I’ve been so proud of our entire team as they remain focused on a well-executed integration of these new branches, which include more than 50,000 primarily retail and small business customers accounts,” Dwight said.

Horizon Bank will now have 88 branches, including 29 in Michigan. It said it serves customers in "diverse and attractive Midwestern markets."

Any Huntington Bank customers with questions should visit www.horizonbank.com/welcometcf or call 888-873-2640 for more information.

Business Reporter

