Michigan City-based Horizon Bank received a warning from NASDAQ after missing a deadline to file a required U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission report.

The bank, one of the largest in Northwest Indiana by market share, can rectify the mistake to avoid being delisted.

Horizon Bank is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol HBNC. The New York City-based stock exchange, the second largest in the world, warned Horizon it is not in compliance with a NASDAQ listing rule that requires the timely filing of all financial reports to the SEC.

NASDAQ sent Horizon a letter informing it that it had neglected to file its 10-K annual report for 2022.

Horizon Bank will remain listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and has 60 days to submit a plan to NASDAQ explaining how it will regain compliance.

Horizon Bank disclosed that it mistakenly thought it qualified as an accelerated filer and had until March 16 to file the report under the Securities Exchange Act. But it turned out the financial institution was considered a large accelerated filer and only had until March 1.

The bank said it plans to file its annual federal report as soon as possible, which would make it compliant with all NASDAQ listing requirements.

"The company believes this is the first time in its history that it has failed to timely file a periodic report with the SEC or failed to satisfy a NASDAQ listing rule or requirement," Horizon Bank said in a news release. "The company believes it is in compliance with all other NASDAQ listing standards and requirements. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the company is reviewing its internal policies and procedures and updating them as necessary to ensure future compliance."

The bank based in downtown Michigan City is 150 years old with $7.9 billion in assets.