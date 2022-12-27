Horizon Bank gives $10,000 to Habitat for Humanity for home build

Horizon Bank gave $10,000 to Habitat for Humanity of LaPorte County for a home build there.

The Michigan City-based bank, one of the largest in Northwest Indiana, donated to help the nonprofit build an affordable home for a family in need, aiming to "bring people together to build homes, communities and hope."

Habitat for Humanity of LaPorte County relies on volunteers and donations to build houses for low-income working people. The need has grown due to a diminishing supply of affordable housing as home prices and rents have risen significantly in the area.

A three-bedroom home in LaPorte County now rents for more than $1,000 a month, straining the budget of working families.

Habitat for Humanity of LaPorte County builds low-cost homes it finances itself that are sold for the construction cost with no profit margin added in.

A family was able to move into the new house on Home Street with a 0% interest loan that meant affordable housing payments for 30 years.

“Horizon is proud to support LaPorte County Habitat for Humanity, and the incredible work they do in our community," Horizon Bank’s Regional President of Northwest Indiana Steve Kring said. "It is comforting to know while housing costs continue to soar, Habitat is constantly working to provide an affordable option for families in the area.”