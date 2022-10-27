Horizon Bank grows quarterly profit 3.3% year-over-year

Horizon Bank reported $23.8 million in profit in the third quarter.

That's up 3.3% year-over-year but down 4.2% from the second quarter.

The Michigan City-based bank earned 55 cents per share, which was up from 52 cents in the third quarter of last year but down from 57 cents during the second quarter.

“We are proud of the performance achieved by our business banking and consumer lending teams who delivered annualized loan growth of 7.8% in the third quarter, excluding PPP loans and sold commercial participation loans,” Chairman and CEO Craig Dwight said. “This continued strong loan growth led to the increase in net interest income and substantially offset headwinds from lower residential mortgage lending activity and lower wealth management fees, as well as the increase in cost of funds related to rapidly rising interest rates."

In the third quarter, Horizon Bank reported 1.24% return on average assets and 18.71% return on average tangible equity.

It grew loans by 14.5% year-over-year and by 7.9% quarter-over-quarter. Commercial loans grew by 13.8% to a record $2.35 billion, while consumer loans grew 31.7% year-over-year to a record $899.9 million.

"While the current economic environment remains challenged by rising inflation and supply chain disruption, we remain focused on positioning ourselves to continue to meet the evolving needs of our customers," Dwight said. "We believe our investments in talent to enhance our capabilities and prepare for the future support our disciplined growth trajectory, and with the benefit of our balance sheet strength and solid asset quality metrics, will continue to elevate our performance through the end of 2022 and into 2023.”

Net interest income grew by $387,000 in the third quarter. Dwight attributed it to solid loan growth.

"To support this level of growth, we were required to increase borrowings and that impacted the adjusted net interest margin by four basis points during the quarter," he said. "Overall cost of funds was contained at 0.69% providing a strong spread for new loans coming on the books. Competitive pressure on deposit pricing is starting to accelerate as we see several smaller banks and credit unions aggressively seeking lower cost deposit funding. Horizon’s deposit betas were 23% for the third quarter and in line with our expectations of approximately 35%; however additional pressure is expected as the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System will likely continue to rapidly increase rates over the next several months.”

Horizon Bank made significant progress in the third quarter toward reducing its annualized non–interest expense to average assets ratio to less than 2% It attained 1.99% by the end of the third quarter.

“We remain disciplined and focused on expense management, a critical component of our strategy given the economic uncertainty and rise in inflation," Dwight said. "However, we are confident in our ability to continue to reduce our annualized target to be less than 2%. We expect the higher expense run rate we incurred during the third quarter to be greatly reduced starting in the first quarter of 2023. In addition, in 2023 we expect to see the benefit from a full year of seven additional branch closings and their related cost savings.”